N Korea Missile Firing: Japan MoD 'closely Working' With US Over Pyongyang's Launch

North Korea has been describing the US-South Korea military exercises as "rehearsals for a potential invasion", while the allies insist that their drills are defensive in nature. The United States and South Korea had downsized or cancelled some of their major drills in recent years, first to support the former Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang and then because of COVID-19.

But North Korea’s growing nuclear threats have raised the urgency for South Korea and Japan to strengthen their defense postures in line with their alliances with the United States.

[AP Report]