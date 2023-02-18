N Korea Missile Firing: Japan MoD 'closely Working' With US Over Pyongyang's Launch

Quick links:
US Indo-Pacific Command, in a statement on DPRK Missile Launch, said: "We are aware of the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners." Furthermore, US INDOPACCOM added, that the United States "condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from any further unlawful and destabilizing acts."
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation. The US commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan remain ironclad," the statement read.
#USINDOPACOM Statement on #DPRK Missile Launch: "We are aware of the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners."— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) February 18, 2023
North Korea has been describing the US-South Korea military exercises as "rehearsals for a potential invasion", while the allies insist that their drills are defensive in nature. The United States and South Korea had downsized or cancelled some of their major drills in recent years, first to support the former Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang and then because of COVID-19.
But North Korea’s growing nuclear threats have raised the urgency for South Korea and Japan to strengthen their defense postures in line with their alliances with the United States.
“North Korean missile firings are often tests of technologies under development," military analyst Leif-Eric Easley, told The Associated Press. "And it will be notable if Pyongyang claims progress with a long-range solid-fuel missile,” he added. “The Kim regime may also tout this launch as a response to U.S. defense cooperation with South Korea and sanctions diplomacy at the United Nations," Easley furthermore said.
North Korea has conducted record test firing of more than 70 ballistic missiles including ICBMs with the potential range to reach the US mainland since last year.
North Korea has been flaunting progress with long-range 'solid-fuel' missiles. North Korea’s existing ICBMs, including the 'monster missile' Hwasong-17s, use liquid propellants. These need pre-launch injections and will remain fuelled for a shorter period of time. In 2022, North Korea tested a solid-fuel engine at Sohae spaceport as a part of DPRK’s plans to enhance the survivability of its ICBMs. Now, there are two basic kinds of propellants used in missiles and rockets: liquid and solid, and the latter has its own advantages. The solids do not require complicated engines, and fire much faster, achieving a longer range, and accelerating more quickly at liftoff.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Saturday’s launch involved a solid-fuel system.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, supervise what it says a test of "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea. Credit: AP
Japan’s vice minister for defense, Toshiro Ino, in a response to North Korea's missile launch has said that Seoul is working closely with the United States to gain more information. “We are doing our utmost, working closely with the U.S., to gain information, analyze and take appropriate vigilance and surveillance measures to protect the lives and property of our people,” he told reporters. North Korea on Feb. 18 fired what is being speculated as the ballistic missile for the first time since Jan. 1 that landed in the East Sea.
Toshiro Ino, Japan’s vice minister for defense, has said that North Korean missile launched on Wednesday landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Oshima island. Oshima lies off the western coast of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry had informed in a statement before North's launch of the missile that the United States' tabletop exercise that is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 22, will involve mock scenarios where North Korea launches nuclear weapons on the peninsula. The military of the ally nations will draft crisis management plans and preparedness to cope with Pyongyang's nuke launches.
“With a focus on North Korea’s nuclear threats, both sides will have in-depth discussions on various measures to strengthen US extended deterrence, including information sharing and consultation procedures,” South Korea's Defense Ministry had noted.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang. Credit: AP
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “exponential” expansion of DPRK's nuclear arsenal and manufacturing of yet more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, according to state-affiliated press. He entered 2023 with another weapons launch, having done a record number of test launches in 2022. Against what he labels United States' "hostile actions," Kim ordered the expansion of his nukes arsenal.
“They [US and South Korea] are now keen on isolating and stifling [North Korea], unprecedented in human history,” Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. “The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle," he had asserted.
North Korea's statement on Friday, this week, accused Washington and Seoul of conducting 20 rounds of military drills this year. Pyongyang derided the large-scale field exercises as “the arch-criminals deliberately disrupting regional peace and stability.”
US and South Korea's joint field exercises on Feb 22, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, would be bigger than those held in the past few years. In a deterrent posture against to the two allies' military cooperation, North Korea launched a missile at around 5:22 p.m. from an area in Sunan, the location in the vicinity of Pyongyang's international airport. While North Korea's ballistic missile and nuke programmes are banned under the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang justifies test-firing missiles, saying it is countering the "hostile policies" of the United States.
North Korea's missile launch comes just days after the South Korean Defense Ministry [MoD] published a white paper underscoring the security issues with Pyongyang. In the paper, Seoul labelled North Korea “our enemy” for the first time in six years. The two Koreas held peace process talks between 2017 to 2022 which suffered stalemate under President Moon Jae-in administration, Yoon’s predecessor.
As they held an in-person meeting last month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup vowed to “further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year’s combined exercises and training,” the Department of Defense said in a statement. The move has presumably angered the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. Previous South Korean documents had dubbed North Korea as the “main enemy,” “present enemy,” or “enemy.”
Saturday's missile launch by North Korea that has ratcheted tensions on the Korean peninsula comes as Pyongyang had threatened 'unprecedently persistent, strong' response to the US, and South Korea for conducting joint military drills aimed at deterring DPRK's nuclear ambitions. North Korea's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un who ordered more than 70 ballistic missile launches in 2022, had briefly short-range missile test firing effectively on January 1.
With strengthening military cooperation between Washington and Seoul and an increase in the scale of joint drills, North Korea has assumed a belligerent posture to the hawkish approach of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. Credit: AP
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea of Japan on Saturday ahead of the US-South Korea military drills, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Feb. 18. Pyongyang has been warning of a "strong response" against Washington-Seoul's military exercises in a defensive posture against Pyongyang. Japan's Coast Guard stated that the missile fired by DPRK could be a ballistic missile. An emergency alert was issued by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office, advising the citizens of safety protocols.
"Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies," advised the Japanese Prime Minister's office, adding that the government is "analysing" more information.
“North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into [the] East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in statement, referring to Sea of Japan.
North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.
1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information.
2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets.
3. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies.
