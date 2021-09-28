N Korea Fires 'unidentified Projectile’ Into Sea; Seoul, US & Japan Scramble To Analyse

North Korea on Tuesday launched at least one unidentified “projectile” into the sea from its eastern coast, the South Korean military said in a statement on Sept. 28. The launch appears to be a “ballistic missile” or weaponry, the Japanese Defense Ministry later confirmed. The test-firing of the suspected missile comes just 3 days after the powerful sister of the authoritarian North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Kim Yo Jong stated that her country would mend ties with South Korea, and may even discuss prospects of a historic summit between the two leaders, putting an official end to the decades-long Korean War if the South improved its ‘hostility and double standards'.

Her statement was made after South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed a desire to initiate the inter-Korean engagement talks in exchange for pushing the Biden administration to ease US-led trade sanctions, as well as suspension of US-South Korean military exercises.

As North Korea launched the ‘unidentified’ projectile in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit the communist nation from developing ballistic missiles, the US military intelligence analysts scrambled to analyse the trajectory and the flight data in detail to determine the type of the missile DPRK had test-fired. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, released a statement, confirming that “an unidentified projectile” was launched off an inland location in North Korea that was propelled toward South Korea’s eastern sea Tuesday morning. As per Associated Press, the statement added that the South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing details of the launch.

The suspected ballistic missile was test-fired at 6:40 am, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also confirmed that the missile appeared to be ballistic, as he told reporters that Japan was "stepping up its vigilance” as the launch is being studied further. North Korea launched at least 2 ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Sept. 15, which Tokyo’s leader Yoshihide Suga had slammed as “outrageous”. Nuclear-armed North Korea later told state press that the missile was launched as a part of the test of a new “railway-borne missile system” and was a counterstrike test against belligerent nations that threaten DPRK.

N.Korea maligns US for 'not discarding old stance and attitude' & hostile policies

North Korea test-fired the ballistic missile as its ambassador, Kim Song, addressed the United Nations General Assembly, saying that Washington must end “hostile policy”, and that the country will refuse to meet for more “sickening negotiations”. This was in reference to the US and DPRK’s bilateral nuclear talks in Sweden in at least 7 months, which the United States labelled as a “good discussion” while North Korea described it a major failure “entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude” and came to the negotiating table with an “empty hand,” reports confirm.

In a statement released by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, the country lambasted the US for “misleading the public” and “spreading a completely ungrounded story that both sides are open to meet”. It continued, in a rather incandescent tone, that the Stockholm talks with the US “made us think they have no political will to improve (North Korea)-US relations and maybe abusing the bilateral relations for their own partisan interests”.