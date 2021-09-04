N Korea Forces Youth Into Hard Labour At Mines, Farms To Control Them: Human Rights Watch

A recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) revealed that North Korea is forcing its youth into “backbreaking” labour at mines, farms and construction sites. According to HRW, the conditions are often harsh and dangerous and people work for long periods of time with little or no pay. The report said that North Korea’s economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government believes that the labour will increase domestic production, compensate for “lagging behind” and cleanse “cultural infiltration”.

HRW said, “These so-called “volunteer” mobilizations of people to work in mines, farms, or construction sites involve backbreaking labor under extremely harsh and dangerous conditions for long periods of time with little or no pay”.

The rights group said that North Korea’s brutal practices violate international labour law and human rights laws. The government, on the other hand, has framed the labour as “volunteer” work. But refusing to participate can end in punishments like prison and torture, Human Rights Watch said.

“Since punishment for crimes in North Korea is arbitrary, depending on a person’s record of loyalty, personal connections, and capacity to pay bribes, refusal to work as a “volunteer” can result in severe punishment, including torture and long imprisonment,” the report read.

Kim Jong Un praises 'volunteers'

The rights group also noted that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visited some of the young people this week and praised them for “volunteering to work at the most difficult and challenging posts”. His words follow an order from April 2021 aimed to crack down on “words, acts, hairstyle and attire of young people that the government opposes and considers unsavoury, individualistic, and anti-socialist. HRW said that the young people in North Korea have already been told to stop watching, reading and listening to unapproved videos, and to not show any admiration for a South Korean lifestyle.

Kim has even imposed harsher penalties on citizens caught listening to “perverse” K-pop music. He dubbed the southern cultural imports a “vicious cancer” that has been corrupting North Korean youths. In order to eradicate the “perverse” K-pop phenomenon, North Korean officials have been reportedly ordered to search computers, text messages and notebooks for South Korean vernacular.

(Image: AP/Twitter)