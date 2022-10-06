N Korea Says Missile Launches In Response To US' Hostile Military Manoeuvres In Region

Publicly speaking for the first time since the ballistic missile launches, North Korea on Thursday denounced the US, saying that its recent military action was in response to the anti-submarine drills jointly held by the United States, South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang condemned the US for posing security risks and a “serious threat to the stability” across the Korean peninsula. North Korean Foreign Ministry on Thursday lambasted the United States for “unwarrantedly” accusing the North's ballistic missile launches at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), according to reports.

Missile launches 'did not exist in isolation': N Korea

United States, South Korea and Japan conducted trilateral military manoeuvres to demonstrate their readiness in a defiant posture toward North Korea off the Korean Peninsula. Ahn Gyu-back of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea said on Facebook that the three allies South Korea, the US navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force staged anti-submarine warfare exercises just outside of the Korean Theater of Operations, or KTO. The area is located 150 kilometres from South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets which Japan claims as its own territory. The three nations' military drills, seen as hostile behaviour by North Korea, were last conducted in April 2017 in international waters, south of Jeju island.

While Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea’s missile launches “absolutely cannot be tolerated," North's Foreign Ministry on Thursday reportedly labelled its missile launches as “counteraction measures” against the US and its ally's "provocative" standing.

“This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September,” Kishida said in a statement, lambasting North.

China’s Ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang, meanwhile defended Pyongyang's actions at the UN Security Council, saying that North Korea’s tests “did not exist in isolation” but instead were a military response to activities of the US in the region. After the north's ballistic missile launches, the US conducted separate military exercises with Japan and South Korea, the US DoD informed in a statement. It also sailed the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group into the East Sea or the Sea of Japan off the Korean Peninsula as tensions escalated.