N Korea Says It Test-fired New Hypersonic Missile 'Hwasong-8' Off East Coast

North Korea has said that it test-fired its newly developed hypersonic missile 'Hwasong-8' off the east coast on Tuesday, Sept 28, as part of its efforts to achieve its five-year weapons development plan, official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday. An “unidentified projectile” was detected by South Korea's military earlier yesterday, which the Japanese Defense Ministry later confirmed that it appeared to be a ballistic missile or weaponry launched off the Democratic Republic of North Korea in breach of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that prohibit the communist nations from developing such warheads. The said projectile splashed into waters just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

After the launch, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency confirmed the launch as it reported: “In the first test-launch, national defense scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and also its technical specifications including the guiding maneuverability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead.” It went on to add, “Stability of the engine as well as of (a) missile fuel ampoule that has been introduced for the first time was confirmed.”

'Hwasong-8' photo released

[Credit: Twitter/@memreozturk]

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) although did not clarify whether the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the missile’s test-firing. The new hypersonic glide vehicle missile test bolsters the communist nation’s defense capabilities and is an add-on to its advanced weaponry system. An official newspaper of the Korean Workers' Party Central Committee, Rodong Sinmun, also revealed in a separate report that the North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science "conducted a test launch of the newly developed hypersonic missile 'Hwasong-8'" in Toyang-ni, Ryongrim County, Chagang Province. It explained that the missile could exceed the speed of Mach 5, or is nearly five times the speed of sound, enhanced maneuverability that offers another milestone in North Korea’s stockpile of the arsenal.

North Korea also released the first photos on the national television of the hypersonic missile launched yesterday, which had scrambled the US military intelligence analysts to analyse the trajectory and the flight data in detail to determine the type of the missile DPRK had test-fired. The suspected ballistic missile was test-fired at 6:40 am, Yonhap news agency had confirmed, adding that the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also confirmed that the missile appeared to be ballistic, as he told reporters that Japan was "stepping up its vigilance”. North Korea launched at least 2 ballistic missiles as a part of the test of a new “railway-borne missile system”.