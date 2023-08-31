N Korea Simulates Nuclear Strike On South Korea As US Fighter Bomber Flies Over Peninsula

North Korea on August 30, Wednesday fired two short-range tactical ballistic missiles simulating an attack on the target in South Korea in a defiant posture against its neighbour. The launch came just a couple of days after the United States, South Korea and Japan conducted the trilateral joint naval missile defense drills off the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Korean state-affiliated news agencies, the launch of the missiles was ordered by DPRK's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un in order to send a warning to Washington as the latter deployed strategic bombers on the peninsula. Kim had denounced the trilateral military drills as 'war rehearsals' that destabilised the region.

In a fiery statement, North condemned the US and its allies for making the Korean peninsula “unstable" and pushing the peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war. North Korea's Army, in an official statement, noted that the tactical missiles were fired late on Wednesday. "Tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched earth strikes at major command centres and operational airfields" in South Korea was conducted, the DPRK's military was reported saying.

"The drill is aimed to send a clear message to the enemies," DPRK's army said.

Launch in response to US B-1B strategic bomber flying on Korean peninsula

South Korean media said that the US and South Korea had deployed a US B-1B strategic bomber during their combined 11-day military exercises, which triggered North Korea. As he observed the drill, DPRK's Kim Jong Un gave clear orders to his military commanders to demonstrate readiness for an all-time war with South Korea.

The drills were conducted to practise the prospect of a sudden invasion, and launching a counter-attack to occupy "the whole territory of the southern half." According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea's missiles, which were launched from the country's northern part, travelled approximately 360 kilometres and plunged into the waters on the Korean Peninsula's east coast. Seoul slammed the launch as "a grave provocation," adding that it was in breach of international peace and that it violates UN Security Council resolutions. Japan's Defense Ministry, in a separate statement, stressed that the missiles travelled an estimated 400 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometres, and plunged into Japan's exclusive economic zone.