N Korea Threatens 'US & Its South Korean Stooges' Of Hostility Over 'useless' Sanctions

In an insult-laden string of threats against neighbouring South Korea, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un called the new South Korean President and his government "idiots" for considering unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang. The remarks were made by North Korean leader' s sister Kim Yo Jong on Thursday, two days after the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced that it was reviewing the imposition of additional unilateral sanctions against the North over its recent barrage of missile tests.

Kim Yo Jong's diatribe included calling the South Korean government “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the US.” She further said, “We warn the impudent and stupid once again that the desperate sanctions and pressure of the US and its South Korean stooges against (Pyongyang) will add fuel to the latter’s hostility and anger and they will serve as a noose for them."

South Korea may target Pyongyang's weapons program

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of South Korea has stated that it is additionally considering sanctions and clampdowns on the North's alleged cyberattacks, which works as a major source of funding for Pyongyang's weapons program.

However, Kim Jong Un's sister and the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party (North’s ruling party), Kim Yo Jong has labelled the new conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his administration officials as “idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation.” She further stated that the South had not been North Korea’s “target” when Yoon’s predecessor Moon Jae-in was in power.

North Korea has been under 11 rounds of sanctions imposed by the United Nations over its nuclear and missile tests since 2006. However, the UN Security Council has failed to adopt fresh sanctions on North Korea over its recent spate of banned ballistic missile launches, especially this year. This can be attributed to the fact that China and Russia, two of the veto-wielding members of the UNSC, have opposed them as they are separately locked in confrontations with the United States.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang has repeatedly cited the UN-imposed sanctions as proof of Washington’s hostility towards the nation. It has further cited regular US-led military drills in the region as preparation for a military invasion against the nation.