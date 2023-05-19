N Korean Student Beaten To Death By Soldiers Over Attempts To Steal Military Truck Fuel

In a tragic incident that highlights the harsh realities of life in North Korea, a middle-school student was reportedly beaten to death by soldiers after attempting to steal fuel from a military vehicle. According to unnamed sources who spoke to Radio Free Asia (RFA), the incident took place on May 4 in Tongnam village, located in the northern territory of Ryanggang.

The sources revealed that the unnamed boy had intended to sell the stolen fuel in order to pay off a mandatory school fee imposed by the North Korean government. Students in the country are often required to provide cash, labor, or materials for state projects. In this particular case, the student was instructed to bring paints and varnish to school or donate 4,000 won (equivalent to approximately US$4.40) to the school.

The student stole fuel out of desperation

However, as one source told RFA, the students had no means to raise the required funds. In a desperate bid to acquire the necessary resources, the student, along with three others, decided to siphon petrol from a military truck. Unfortunately, soldiers who had stopped nearby for lunch discovered the theft and began assaulting the children, leading to the tragic outcome.

While the three remaining students managed to escape from the scene, the victim suffered a fatal beating at the hands of the soldiers, as confirmed by the sources living in the area. Shockingly, after realizing that one of the students had died, the soldiers reportedly left the scene without providing any assistance.

The other three students were later apprehended and arrested. However, it remains unclear whether the soldiers involved in the incident faced any consequences for their actions. This incident is not an isolated case of extreme punishment for seemingly trivial offenses in the authoritarian regime of North Korea. In November of last year, a man was executed by firing squad for smuggling the popular Netflix show "Squid Game" into the country and selling it. Additionally, a group of six senior school children who had watched the show were sentenced to five years of hard labor, while their teachers and school administrators were dismissed from their positions. The brutal treatment of civilians in North Korea serves as a stark reminder of the oppressive nature of the regime, where even minor transgressions can result in severe punishment.