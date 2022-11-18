N Korea's ICBM Launch Causing 'trauma', Says Australian PM; Calls For Urgent UNSC Meeting

After North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to condemn Pyongyang's provocative activity. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on the other hand, has called for new sanctions against its northern neighbour in view of the repeated missile launches.

Notably, the North Korean missile is believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Australia calls for urgent UNSC meeting to condemn NKorean missile launch

On the sidelines of the ongoing APEC summit in Bangkok, Albanese joined US Vice President Kamala Harris, the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, South Korea’s prime minister, Han Duck-soo, and the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to condemn North Korea's recent actions.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Defense Ministry expressed concerns over the missile launch and said the so-called "monster missile" could have travelled over 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles) and blasted into the US mainland if it had been launched in a different direction. During the meeting, Harris said that North Korea's conduct was a "brazen violation" of several UN resolutions, and these types of acts unnecessarily raise tensions and destabilise the region.

Also, the Australian Prime Minister reiterated that such acts breach the UN resolution and called for proactive actions to stop Pyongyang. After the meeting, Albanese said the world leaders gathered to make a joint call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to deal with the issue. Notably, Japan and South Korea have also strongly condemned North Korea's constant missile launches.

"We clearly condemn this action, and we’ll consider what further action is required," Albanese said. North Korea’s conduct was causing "trauma for the people of Japan," he added.

"One of the things that we talked about in the meeting was the nature of these missiles," he further said, adding that long-range missiles "threaten the security of the entire region. That’s why this needs to be condemned by the global community." "This is about the globe coming together to condemn the actions of North Korea and to stand up for peace and security in our region and around the world," the prime minister noted.

Image: AP