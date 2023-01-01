N Korea's Kim Jong-un Accuses US Of Creating A Military Bloc Like 'Asian Version Of NATO'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accused the US of creating an "Asian version of NATO" under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, as per a report from Sputnik. In a report on the plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Jong-un stated that the US has been increasing military pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the maximum by frequently deploying various nuclear strike means in South Korea at the level of constant deployment. At the same time, the US has been pushing forward the realization of triangular cooperation with Japan and South Korea on a full scale, according to the North Korean leader, in he perceives as "Asian NATO".

Kim Jong-un also emphasized the importance of strengthening the self-defense capabilities of Pyongyang amid serious external challenges and the current state of inter-Korean relations. In 2022, North Korea conducted nearly 40 test-launches, firing around 70 missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test in November. These tests were in response to joint US-South Korea drills in the region. The tensions between the US and North Korea have been escalating in recent years, with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs being a major point of concern for the international community.

North Korea and China

In spite of several attempts at diplomacy, the two countries have been unable to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The US has maintained sanctions on North Korea and has called on other countries to do the same in an effort to pressure the North Korean government to abandon its nuclear weapons program. China has often been accused of using North Korea as a tool to threaten the United States. By supporting the North Korean regime and providing it with economic and military assistance, China has helped to maintain the stability of the country and prevent it from collapsing. This has allowed North Korea to pursue its nuclear and missile programs, which have become a major source of tension between the US and North Korea.

Moreover, China has used North Korea as a way to distract the US and its allies from other issues that are of concern to China. By focusing on the North Korean threat, the US and its allies have been unable to devote as much attention to issues such as China's territorial disputes in the South China Sea or its human rights record. This has allowed China to pursue its own interests without as much interference from the US and its allies.