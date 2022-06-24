N Korea's Talks On Posting More Army Near S Korean Border Signal Nuke Deployment: Experts

In a major development, North Korea's recent meeting with the top army officials indicates the supreme leader has been mulling deploying additional duties to front-line army units. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the meeting of the Central Military Commission of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, was attended by its boss Kim Jong-un and other top military officials wherein they discussed modifying the operation plans. It said that the leader directed the officials to increase duties at the front-line units. Also, he ordered the military officers to enhance the operational capabilities of the front-line units-- a move that analysts said indicates the leader has already planned to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea and other rivals.

Reacting to the major developments, experts pointed out that the world leaders had earlier speculated that the North has focused on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles that have the potential to reach the United States but now, the recent decision clearly showcases that the leader has changed its attack policy. Moreover, North has now started developing a variety of nuclear-capable short-range missiles that can target South Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea reacted strongly to the media reports and said it is closely monitoring North Korean activities. While addressing a presser, the spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kim Jun-Rak said that it is expected the North will likely increase its military threats against South Korea, and added that the ministry will comment after the proper assessment of the situation at the border areas.

North Korea claims to have test-fired its first full-range ICBM liftoff

It is pertinent to mention here that the North has recently tested a series of new missiles, including a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Apart from North Korea's claim, its state media called the launch a historical event and released a dramatic Hollywood-style video showing leader Kim Jong-un, in sunglasses and a leather jacket, supervising the launch in April this year. However, South Korea disputed the claims, saying North Korea launched a smaller, existing Hwasong-15 ICBM following a failed launch of the Hwasong-17. Besides, it also conducted two medium-range tests near its capital area in recent weeks. Further, it also raised fingers in the video which it alleged was shot to bolster the image of the Supreme Leader. The same missile was also showcased during the last parade.

Image: AP