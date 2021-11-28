Naftali Bennett Calls For 'caution & Minimising Risk' As Omicron Cases Rise To 7 In Israel

As suspected Omicron variant cases rise to 7 in Israel, PM Naftali Bennett on Saturday urged the citizens to remain 'cautious and minimise risks' until further information is made available. Speaking at a special briefing of the Coronavirus cabinet on Saturday, PM Bennett alerted that Israel is in a "period of uncertainty" and recovering from the setback of delta variant is "top priority," the Times of Israel reported. He also announced that Israel could shut international borders in response to the potentially highly-transmissible Omicron COVID strain.

"The key here is caution and minimal risks until we learn more. We want to maintain’s Israel’s tremendous achievement during the Delta wave — an open and functioning Israel, with a functioning economy, and an active education system with children going to school. That’s the top priority,” Bennett said, as per Times of Israel.

Pointing out that the current state is "not a simple or comfortable place to be," PM Bennett also said that Israel would use counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to contain the spread. Meanwhile, the travel ban, which currently awaits government approval, will last up to 14 days. “To this end, we need to maintain tight control over the country’s borders. Every day, we will learn more and know more," he added.

PM Bennett urges Israelis to get vaccinated

Calling for immediate speedup of the vaccination process, PM Bennett appealed to all Israelis to get their due primary vaccinations and booster shots. “Especially now, before the variant breaks out, this is exactly the time to get vaccinated. This is the opportunity to protect your family, your children and yourself. Whoever has not had a booster is giving up on a vital layer of defense at a critical time,” he said, as per Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have hoped to gain more information on how the efficacy of existing COVID-19 vaccines against the newly discovered potentially highly-contagious and immune evasive virus first discovered in South Africa. Dubbed as a "variant of concern" by WHO, Omicron, has 30 mutations of the spike protein that viruses use to get into human cells.

Israel to ban entry of foreign travellers

The Israeli cabinet on COVID response on Sunday approved new restrictions on cross-border travels and on-arrival travellers after news of the new variant sparked concerns worldwide. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the country’s coronavirus cabinet had authorized a "raft of measures," including red-listing travel to 50 African countries, banning entry by foreigners and mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad, AP reported. Meanwhile, Israelis entering the country, including those fully vaccinated must undergo mandatory quarantine. This is in addition to the existing travel ban on foreigners arriving from most South African nations.

On Saturday, the Israeli Health Ministry confirmed one new case of new Omicron COVID-19 strain, followed by suspected reports of at least seven new cases with three of the natives not having travelled abroad. The confirmed infection was detected in a person who recently returned from a trip to Malawi, while four others from other places, which were undisclosed. By Saturday evening, contact tracers had tracked down half of the passengers in a bid to curb community transmission of the virus. Meanwhile, all potential cases have been asked to remain under self-isolation.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/Pixabay)