Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Russia, France, US Call For Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, an Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan.

In a joint statement, Lavrov, Le Drian and Pompeo, representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, condemned the dangerous escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and beyond. The leaders stressed that the fierce attacks, allegedly targeting civilians, both along the contact line in the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia and outside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, pose an intolerable threat to stability in the region.7

"Referring to the statement made by presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on Oct. 1, the three leading diplomats once again call on the parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire," the Russian foreign minister said.

Battles are underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two former Soviet republics have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 resulting in a ceasefire, but there have been occasional minor clashes between the nations.

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

The new fight, which erupted on September 27, is considered to be the heaviest in decades. Hundreds of people have been killed in the past week, including over 40 civilians. The fight between the two countries has raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets.

With fears of the clashes expanding into an all-out, multi-front war, there is a possibility that the fighting could also stuck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. While Ankara is Azerbaijan’s strongest supporter, Moscow, on the other hand, has a military base in Armenia. Earlier, Armenia even accused Turkey of supplying fighters to the conflict, drawing them out of northern-Syria.

