US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Taiwan’s parliament on Wednesday, hours after pushing China-US ties to a new low and arriving in the self-ruled democratic island that Beijing considers its own territory. While Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai Chi-Chang hailed Washington as a “true friend”, the US House Speaker said that she is in Taiwan to “listen and learn”. Pelosi also told Taiwan’s parliament’s deputy head that Taiwan is “one of the freest societies” and that the “US chip bill is a good opportunity”. The US House Speaker asserted that she comes in friendship and peace.

US’ third highest ranking official, Pelosi told Taiwan’s parliament “Purposes of this visit are the security of our people (global security), economics and governance. We want to increase inter-Parliamentary dialogue.”

“We want to listen & learn from you on how to go ahead together,” she added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday prompting a range of reactions from China, which had previously warned of “unprecedented consequences”. It is to mention that even though China has never ruled Taiwan, the mainland still considers the self-ruled democratic island as its own territory. China has not only issued staunch criticism against countries developing diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has also threatened to use military force to claim authority over Taipei.

Just shortly after Pelosi landed on Taiwan, China announced massive military drills and over 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after stoking fresh tensions with China, the US House Speaker lauded Taiwan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelosi said at parliament in Taipei, “We congratulate you on successfully addressing the issue of COVID which is also an issue of health, economy, security & governance”.

Moreover, Pelosi noted, “Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices and security issues”.

China summons US ambassador to protest Pelosi visit

Beijing summoned US ambassador to China over Pelosi's “egregious” trip to the island which Beijing considers its own territory.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng ‘strongly protested’ over Pelosi’s trip to the self-ruled democratic island, to US envoy Nicholas Burns. Additionally, over 20 Chinese military planed flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday as the US House Speaker began her high-stakes, controversial visit to what China claims as its own land. The intrusion of China’s jets was reported by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Twitter.

As China appeared to utilise all channels to raise concerns over Pelosi’s visit, Xie told Burns, “The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious…China will not sit idly by."

Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Image: Republic World