Nancy Pelosi Avers China Cannot Prevent World Leaders Or Anyone From Travelling To Taiwan

As Beijing continues to pledge consequences over America’s third highest official’s unannounced visit to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that China cannot stop world leaders from travelling to the island. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday even though the island was not included in her itinerary prompting a harsh response from China before she departed Taipei within 18 hours to continue her Asia trip.

In the latest statement summarising her trip, Pelosi reiterated her admiration for Taiwan’s democracy and called out China’s Communist Party for obstructing the island’s role on the world stage. China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, has condemned any nation developing diplomatic ties with the island. Following Pelosi’s visit, China has slapped Taiwan with trade sanctions and is now set to conduct full-scale five-day military drills encircling Taiwan. Amid Beijing’s expected reaction to the first US Speaker’s visit to the island in 25 years, Pelosi reiterated her support for Taipei.

“Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist party,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from travelling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration”.

I led a Congressional delegation to Taiwan to make crystal clear that America stands with the people of Taiwan – and all those committed to Democracy and human rights.



— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

Just shortly after Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China had pledged “consequences” and announced military exercises in waters around the island on Thursday to show its dissatisfaction. Ahead of the scheduled drills, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry had also said that 27 Chinese warplanes had entered the island’s air defence zone.

Pelosi questioned Xi Jinping’s motivations

Earlier, during a press conference on Wednesday, the US House Speaker questioned Chinese President Xi Jinping’s motivations when asked about Beijing’s response to her visit. She said, “It's really important for the message to be clear”.

She added, “[The US] is committed to the security of Taiwan … but it’s about our shared values of democracy and freedom and how Taiwan has been an example to the world … Whether there are insecurities of the president of China relating to his own political situation I don’t know.”

Image: AP