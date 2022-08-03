Nancy Pelosi Concludes One-day Taiwan Visit, Departs For South Korea Amidst Chinese Threat

After concluding her one-day visit to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed for South Korea on Wednesday, as part of her ongoing Asian tour. Earlier on Tuesday, August 2, Pelosi visited self-ruled Taiwan, a visit which was strongly condemned by the Chinese government. According to a press release by her office, Pelosi is also slated to visit Japan and Singapore following her trip to South Korea. Meanwhile, the South Korean leadership has urged dialogue in order to safeguard regional peace and stability amid escalating hostilities between the US and China over Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

According to reports, as many as six F-15 fighters and three tanker aircraft took off from the US base in Japan's Okinawa, towards south direction soon after Pelosi departed from Taiwan. The aircraft reportedly took off around 17:20 local time on Wednesday. Earlier on August 2, at least eight F-15 jet fighters took off from the Japan's Kadena Air Base, ahead of her visit to Taipei.

During her visit to Taipei, the US House Speaker met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and stressed that Washington will continue to uphold its commitment to the island country. In a joint press briefing with Ing-wen, Pelosi reiterated the US support for protecting Taipei's democracy, sovereignty and security. "There is great enthusiasm for the US-Taiwan relationship. Security, governance and economy are three important parts. Our relationship is strong and we discussed how to make it stronger. Trade agreement possible soon," she remarked.

Taiwan President hails Tsai Ing-wen hails US support

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Ing-wen described Pelosi as one of her country's most devoted friends. Praising the US' support for Taiwan, Ing-wen recalled that the US House Speaker had paid special attention to the democratic process in Taiwan and stood firm on protecting human rights. Further, she also warned that aggression towards Taiwan would have an impact on the entire Indo-Pacific area as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, the Taiwanian leader stressed that her nation will not back down despite facing military threats.

#ChinaVsAmerica | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen addresses US-Taiwan joint press conference



China condemns Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, terms it 'US intrusion of China's sovereignty'

Notably, the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan has been severely criticised by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which termed it "the US' intrusion of China's sovereignty." The Ministry issued a statement slamming her trip and saying that any response that Beijing would take now would be “justified” as well as “necessary”. It is to be noted here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-ruled government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

