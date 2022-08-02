Nancy Pelosi Discusses 'shared Priorities' With Malaysian PM, FM Before Leaving For Taiwan

On August 2, the delegation led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. The delegates from Malaysia and the US, according to Pelosi, focused on shared priorities such as advancing regional security and stability, bolstering economic ties, and addressing the climate crisis.

Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia on August 2 for Taiwan, in a move that could further escalate tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation took off from a Malaysian air force base after a brief stopover that included a lunch meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri.

China & Taiwan bolster forces amid rising tensions over Pelosi's visit

Meanwhile, China and Taiwan have begun mobilising their forces, according to media reports. According to footage released by the Chinese military, Beijing has reportedly started military drills near Taiwan. Furthermore, according to visuals shown in Chinese media, the nation's Armed Forces have initiated bringing military equipment into Fujian province, which is close to Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third in line to the presidency, is making the highest-level visit by a US government official to Taiwan in 25 years.

China's military threats have fueled fears of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two countries, threatening global markets and supply chains. The White House condemned Beijing's rhetoric on August 1, saying the United States has no desire to escalate tensions with China and will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling.

