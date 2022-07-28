Nancy Pelosi Invites Republicans For Taiwan Trip As US Fears Chinese Retaliation

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday appeared undeterred about cancelling her Taiwan trip, instead inviting the Republican lawmakers to accompany her despite that Beijing fired dire warnings about the "consequences" of such a move. On July 27, the California Democrat caused stir in the Biden administration after she sent an invitation to several Republican members of Congress asking them to travel to Taiwan despite fierce pushback from PRC that threatened "resolute countermeasures."

Pelosi, who refuses to heed China's warnings invited Rep. McCaul for Taiwan trip, but the latter refused citing some "prior commitments," Leslie Shedd, a spokesperson for the House Foreign Affairs committee ranking member reportedly informed. The US House Speaker has also invited panel chair Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) but it is unclear if she has been consented to in view of the uproar surrounding the sovreign democratic island tour that China considers as its own territory under the controversial "One China" policy.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Associated Press

PRC 'cannot bully American Speaker of the House': Ex US House Speaker

Some of Pelosi's supporters, although, have also supported her including former Speaker Newt Gingrich. "She [US House Speaker] cannot allow the Chinese communist dictatorship to think that it can bully an American Speaker of the House," said Gingrich in televised remarks on TV Fox News. "And frankly," continued the ex US House Speaker, she [Pelosi] ought to tell the Pentagon and the State Department to shut up. They're always timid. They're always risk-averse. And they don't get it. It's very important to show strength. So the Chinese communists understand that we're real, and we're not, just as Mao called us a paper tiger."

"She [Pelosi] must pay attention to the military if it's going to cause a blowback and escalate things," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) meanwhile said on Wednesday. he furthermore added, that the visit will prove to be a "political deterrence to President Xi," but added that those lawmakers who wish to accompany the US House Speaker are, although, free to go.

While Pelosi is congregating a congressional delegation, US officials and the armed forces have expressed worry, stressing that China might attack 'Nancy Pelosi’s plane' if she she flew to self administered island nation scheduled for the August recess. US House Speaker, they warned, will land in one of the world's most contentious hotspots in the geipolitical context. And so, the Pentagon has also been drafting a workable plans imcase of any contingency as US House Speaker does not appear to stall what the US officials deem as the "dangerous visit".

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Gen. Li Zuocheng, center, speaks during a meeting with US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, not shown, at the Bayi Building in Beijing. Credit: Associated Press

When Pelosi lands in Taiwan, making the rare landing in the self administered island since 1997, there are fears that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force might step up the fighter jet sorties, the troop movement , surveillance assets and war vessels in the contentious Indo-Pacific region. This implies that the highest-ranking US elected official would need a military plan in place with highest security. Despite this, US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that in view of the security concerns, the discussion of any specific travel for the US lawmaker still remains ambiguous.

Biden, Pelosi & Pentagon scrimmage

Biden administration officials have been publicly mute about Pelosi's trip but internal sources have told the media that there has been non consensus among the Democrats, and that US president Joe Biden has been under pressure to have the visit called off. "I think that – the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden had told reporters last week at a press call. US National Security advisor, John Kirby, meanwhile said at the White House that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been inclined to make own decision about the trip.

"Our job is to inform her decision making process, and we're doing this," Kirby said. " We work closely with her staff to make sure that she has all the context, all the information, all the facts that she needs, to make the best decisions about her travel and we continue to do that," US National Security advisor stressed.

John Kirby told the reporters that as a call is scheduled to take place between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, the "tensions over Taiwan" would be the main topic of discussion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference. Credit: Associated Press

At a regular press conference earlier on 27 July, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned Pelosi against making the Taiwan visit. "We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan," Lijian said. Furthermore, the irate Chinese official said that if the United States "pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences."