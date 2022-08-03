Nancy Pelosi Maintains 'US Unwavering In Commitment To Taiwan People' Even As China Fumes

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed of her meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said that in the meeting with Ing-wen, a discussion took place on how America and Taiwan can deepen their economic ties, further strengthen their security partnership and defend their shared democratic values.

At a time, when US lawmakers are making trips across Asia, Pelosi with others departed from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon and took a roundabout route that appeared designed to avoid transiting the South China Sea, where Beijing has an established military presence. The plane landed in Taipei at 10:44 p.m. local time.

"Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come," Pelosi wrote on the microblogging site, after meeting with Ing-wen. Pelosi was conferred with a civilian award, the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon by Ing-wen, which she called 'a symbol of our treasured friendship'.

It was also my high honor to receive from President @iingwen of Taiwan the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of our treasured friendship. Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/yFcVQil4TT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

As Pelosi visits Taiwan, China fumes

Since the time Pelosi and other US lawmakers landed in Taiwan, China has been fuming. In a statement upon the Washington DC officials' arrival, Beijing issued statements condemning the visit, and said that the trip “severely infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and “gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

China’s Foreign Ministry warned of potentially “disastrous consequences” if Washington mishandled the situation between China and Taiwan.

Thereafter, the People’s Liberation Army announced via the official Xinhua News Agency that it would conduct live-fire exercises in the airspace and sea waters around the island of Taiwan for four days starting Thursday at noon, with detailed coordinates of locations.