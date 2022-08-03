Nancy Pelosi Questions 'fuss' Over Her Visit To Taiwan; 'China Didn't Object Earlier'

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi questioned China's objection to her Taiwan visit. She contended that China didn't create a fuss when a number of Senators including Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez visited Taiwan earlier this year. Escalating her attack on the Xi Jinping-led regime, Pelosi accused China of standing in Taiwan's way. As Pelosi became the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taipei since 1997, China registered a vociferous protest.

Nancy Pelosi remarked, "In terms of our visit here, would that lead to our visits? I certainly hope so. But I think it is important to note that members of Congress have made trips just earlier this year. 5 Senators including the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee Mr Menendez came. Not too much of a fuss was made. Individual Senators have made trips and have planned to make trips. It is clear that China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings. They should understand that they should not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan."

"It is a show of friendship and support and also, a source of learning about how we can work together in collaboration. They made a big fuss because I am the Speaker. I don't whether that was the reason or excuse because they didn't say anything when the men came," she added.

#LIVE | 'China has stood in the way of Taiwan': Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen after meeting hold joint briefing.



Tune in to watch it here - https://t.co/QlgoQVwBu3 pic.twitter.com/Itj4CHhULQ — Republic (@republic) August 3, 2022

China issues threat

A day earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry alleged that Pelosi's visit to Taipei was a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. Issuing a serious démarche to the US, it observed that the visit not only infringes on China's sovereignty but also gravely undermines the peace across the Taiwan Strait. Maintaining that the Taiwan question is the most sensitive issue at the heart of the US-China bilateral ties, it warned, "Those who play with fire will perish by it".

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971. Since the founding of the PRC in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations."

Announcing that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, it hastened to add that all consequences arising from this will be borne by the US and the forces in favour of Taiwan's independence. Subsequently, China declared that the People's Liberation Army will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding Taiwan from August 4 to August 7. In response, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense opined that this move would hurt China's international image.