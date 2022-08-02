Nancy Pelosi Reaches Malaysia Amid Tensions With China Over Her Possible Visit To Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrived in Malaysia on August 2 to begin the second phase of her Asia tour. However, the US envoy's trip is overshadowed by an anticipated arrival in Taiwan, which would heighten already tense relations with Beijing. It is worth noting that China asserts sovereignty over the self-governing island and has repeatedly warned the US not to interfere.

Pelosi and her delegation arrived by jet at an air force installation under heavy protection in Malaysia. She visited the lower house speaker in the House of Representatives before adjourning for lunch with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While no official announcements have been made, local Taiwanese media reported that Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on the night of August 2, becoming the highest-ranking elected US politician to visit in more than 25 years.

She would fly to Taipei and spend the night there after visiting Malaysia, according to unnamed sources cited by Taiwan's three biggest daily newspapers, The United Daily News, Liberty Times, and China Times. China has threatened consequences, stating that its military will "never sit idly by" if Pelosi pushes through with the visit. Fears of a fresh conflict in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides, and might disrupt global markets and supply lines, have been raised in response to China's vows of reprisal.

Chinese foreign ministry warns US of repercussions if Pelosi visits Taiwan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned the US on August 2, saying, "China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to the potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be."

The White House condemned Beijing's rhetoric on August 1, asserting that the United States "will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling" and that it has no interest in heightening tensions with China. John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, emphasised that Pelosi was ultimately in charge of deciding whether to travel to the autonomous island. He mentioned the frequent congressional visits to Taiwan over the years.

According to Kirby, administration officials are worried that Beijing might use the visit as an excuse to engage in provocative retaliation, including military action like firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, conducting large-scale naval exercises in the strait, or flying sorties into the island's airspace.

(Image: AP)