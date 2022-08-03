US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who caused a stir globally with an unannounced trip to Taiwan and specifically miffing China, on Wednesday accused Beijing of standing in Taipei's way and using "soft power" to gain support. In a joint press briefing following her meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, Pelosi reiterated the US support for protecting Taipei's democracy, sovereignty and security. However, America's third highest official did not mention any categoric way of protecting the island against countermeasures that China has vowed to take over her visit but suggested that US and Taiwan would elevate trade ties and there would be more visits by American officials.

Hailing US ties with Taiwan which China considers its own territory, Pelosi said, "There is great enthusiasm for US-Taiwan relationship. Security, governance and economy are three important parts. Our relationship is strong and we discussed how to make it stronger. Trade agreement possible soon".

"We are committed to maintaining the status quo, Taiwan has always been open to constructive dialogue," she also said while adding, "China has stood in the way of Taiwan".

Pelosi even went on to accuse China of using "soft power" to gain support. According to her, the world should talk about the island's "courage to become more democratic". US House Speaker said, " There's struggle between democracy and autocracy in the world. As China uses its soft power in order to gain support, we've to talk about Taiwan in terms of its technological advancement & show people Taiwan's courage to become more democratic".

Meanwhile, fumed with Pelosi's visit, China has taken a range of measures against Taiwan. Libijian, the Consul General of China to Karachi has confirmed that China has decided to suspend imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail & frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region from Wednesday. Meanwhile, just shortly after Pelosi landed in Taiwan, China announced massive military drills and over 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday.

China hints at retaliation over Pelosi visit, calls it 'justified'

China has threatened to act in “self-defence” as tensions continue to escalate over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. As Pelosi arrived on the self-ruled democratic island on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing her trip and saying that any response that Beijing would take now would be “justified” as well as “necessary”. Defying all threats from China and showcasing support for Taipei, the US House Speaker’s unannounced visit to the island has now pushed the Washington-Beijing ties to a new low. She is also the first sitting Congress speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997.

