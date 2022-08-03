Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Rekindles Her Long History Of Confrontation Against China

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August. Her visit to Taiwan comes after the phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Defying the warnings of China, Pelosi landed in Taiwan amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. However, it is the latest addition to her long history of criticising the Chinese government.

Two years after the crackdown on protesters defending democracy in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Nancy Pelosi visited the site to honour the courage of the victims in 1991. Nancy Pelosi was one of the three members of the US Congress who was part of the human rights delegation to visit China. 31 years ago, Pelosi arrived in China with Ben Jones, and John Miller and displayed a banner honouring the deceased demonstrators at the Tiananmen Square, as per The Washington Post report. In 2019, Nancy Pelosi shared the video from her visit to Tiananmen Square in 1991 on her official Twitter handle.

She posted the clip in 2019 alongside the caption, "28 years ago, we travelled to Tiananmen Square to honor the courage & sacrifice of the students, workers & ordinary citizens who stood for the dignity & human rights that all people deserve. To this day, we remain committed to sharing their story with the world." In the video, the members of the US Congress unfurled a hand-painted banner which read, "To those who died for democracy in China." As per the news report, Pelosi after returning to the US made efforts for the legislation that allowed citizenship for Chinese students fleeing political persecution.

China terms Pelosi's visit 'serious violation' of 'one-China principle'

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August. She was welcomed at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other officials. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry thanked Pelosi and the congressional delegation for travelling to Taiwan for showcasing support. After she arrived in Taiwan, Pelosi said that their visit honours the "unwavering commitment" of the US to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy." Moments after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling her visit a "serious violation" of one-China principle and stressed that it has a "severe impact" on the political foundation of ties between China and US. China asserted that the move "seriously infringes" sovereignty and territorial integrity" of China and "gravely" undermines the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

