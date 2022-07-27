NASA Says 'no Official Word' From Russia Over Ending Decade-long Partnership At ISS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday said it has received no formal confirmation from Russia over its withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS). Speaking at a presser, NASA Director for ISS Robyn Gatens said the US-based space agency is yet to hear the final word about Russia's exit from the comprehensive space program aboard ISS. "We have not received any official word from the partner as to the news today," she said.

"The Russians, just like us are thinking ahead to what's next for them. As we are planning to transition after 2030 to commercially operated space stations in low earth orbit, they have a similar plan. And so they're thinking about that transition as well. We haven't received any official word from the partner as to the news today, so we'll be talking more about their plan going forward, " Gatens said, as reported by CNN.

Responding to questions about if the US wanted the ISS partnership to end, Gaten retorted, "No! Absolutely not." She continued, highlighting that Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA have remained "good partners" in operating the space station for decades. Although, European Space Agency (ESA) director Dr. Josef Aschbacher on Tuesday stated that the ISS "can be managed" without Russia.

Russia to quit ISS after fulfilling all obligations

Gatens' comments came after Russia on Tuesday announced that it is mulling exiting ISS by next year. According to a Kremlin-issued read-out, the newly-appointed head of Roscosmos, Yury Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Roscosmos made "the decision to leave the station after 2024," fulfilling all its due obligations. "You know that we are working within the framework of international cooperation at the International Space Station. Undoubtedly, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Borisov reportedly told Putin, as quoted by CNN. The move came as the rift between Russia and the West widened over the "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Notably, NASA announced in February that it was ready to dismantle the ISS- a significant joint project that served as a symbol of post-Cold War cooperation- by 2030. NASA Director Bill Nelson stated that the largest modular space station in low Earth orbit will be deconstructed and crashed into remote parts of the Pacific Ocean. Until then, NASA is "committed to the safe operation of the ISS and is coordinating with our partners," Dr. Nelson said in a statement after Russia's announcement.

(Image: AP/@Space_Station/Twitter)