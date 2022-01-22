NASA Shares Aftermath Images Of Tonga's Volcanic Eruption As Glimpsed From Space; See Pics

The effects of the underwater Tonga volcanic eruption that occurred in the Pacific Ocean on January 15 are now reaching other parts of the world. The aftermath can be seen in the new images shared by NASA where a massive shroud of cloud was seen covering a large part of the Earth. These images were captured by astronaut Kayla Barron from the International Space Station (ISS) when the observatory was passing over New Zealand.

Ash from Saturday’s underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere & was visible from @Space_Station. During a pass over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened the window & saw the effects of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/6DWgSKVGr6 — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 19, 2022

According to NASA, these clouds were formed owing to the immense amount of smoke that emerged from the volcano and rose to thousands of feet into the atmosphere. Earlier, the European Space Agency (ESA) had revealed that the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is the biggest recorded eruption in the last 30 years. The eruption also triggered a Tsunami in the Pacific ocean which caused a ripple effect to the US and Japan. ESA also stated that the sonic boom caused by the explosion reached Alaska and a significant jump in atmospheric pressure around the world was detected owing to the shockwaves. The agency had also shared an image showing the concentration of harmful sulphur dioxide concentrated over Northern Australia, which is over 7000 kilometres west of the eruption site.

Using data from @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P, a huge plume of sulphur dioxide was tracked over #Australia, more than 7000 km west of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption 👉 https://t.co/hMSgyeXrmQ #HungaTonga pic.twitter.com/e8gSRWRhUc — ESA (@esa) January 21, 2022

Relief operations continue in Tonga

Several countries including Australia and Japan are collaborating with United Nations and are engaged in providing aid to the calamity-hit archipelago. However, the situation might not ease anytime soon as the United Nations Coordination Specialist in the South Pacific nation stated that the available resources are not enough to support the citizens. Following the disaster, Tonga has been receiving humanitarian aid in recent days, and the international airport has reopened to flights carrying relief after the runway was cleansed of heavy volcanic ash. Despite having hopeful signs of improvement, UN official Sione Hufanga believes that the scale of the calamity continues to "overwhelm the people of Tonga." Meanwhile, reports suggest that the tsunami induced by the eruption has killed three so far.

Image: Twitter/@NASA_Astronauts