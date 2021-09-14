Last Updated:

Nasir Ahmad, Afghan Envoy To UN Says Country Returning To 'era Of Tyranny'

Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to UN, Nasir Ahmad has expressed concern over the condition of Afghan people amid the ongoing crisis in the country.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Nasir Ahmad

Image: AP/Twitter@Afghanistaninch


Even as the Taliban promised of inclusive government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member all-male initial caretaker government on September 7. The situation in Afghanistan has turned from bad to worse since the time the Taliban announced its government. The people of the country are not only facing human rights abuses but they are also dealing with a fragile financial system. Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to UN in Geneva, Nasir Ahmad Andisha has raised concern for the people of his country.

Taking to Twitter, Nasir Ahmad Andisha has expressed concern over the condition of Afghan people amid the ongoing crisis in the country. He stated that his people and country are entering a state of "acute poverty and hopelessness". He added that the people have also gone back into an era of "repression and tyranny". He asserted that it is not the people of Afghanistan, who are responsible for this state but it is them who are the most affected due to the ongoing crisis. 

Country back into an era of 'repression and tyranny'

In a separate tweet, Andisha explained that there is no conflict between vigorously pursuing a humanitarian agenda to save lives and preserving human rights. He further stated that both can coexist and fulfil the aim of an inclusive and meaningful political settlement of Afghanistan. He stressed the need for an increase in humanitarian assistance and upholding human rights and international law at the same time.

On September 10, Andisha raised concern over the human rights violations happening across the war-ravaged nation. Furthermore, he pointed out executions, disappearances and collective punishment in Panjshir, where the National Reserve Force had resisted the insurgent group. He stated that peace cannot be restored unless the fundamental rights of the Afghan people are not respected. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 13 convened a high-level ministerial meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday. During the High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday, September 13, Guterres said, "Afghans are facing most perilous hour." The meeting highlighted the acute needs of the war-hit country and underscored the "urgent funding support and actions required by international partners to support the Afghan people during their time of need".

Taliban on September 7, announced the all-male cabinet of the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy. On August 15, this year, the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan after capturing the capital city of Kabul. 

Image: AP/Afghanistaninch/Twitter

Tags: Nasir Ahmed, Afghanistan, Permanent Representative
First Published:
