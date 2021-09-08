In an important development on Tuesday, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan dubbed the Taliban's announcement of a caretaker Cabinet ''illegal". While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, the resistance forces led by Saleh and Ahmad Massoud tried their best to prevent the terror group from capturing Panjshir. Even though the Taliban claimed that it had taken over the province on Monday, the NRF called upon people to continue their resistance.

NRF, in a statement, noted, "Our independent and freedom-loving people, same as they resisted all forms of totalitarianism, extremism, xenophobia and the regimes born from them, will continue to resist today until the country is freed from the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Their illegitimate regime in Kabul is a threat to stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world. NRF believes that the establishment of a democratic, legal and legitimate government can only be achieved through the will and vote of people in a general election that is acceptable to the international community."

Maintaining that the imposition of an occupier's regime is against human dignity and international laws, it appealed to the global community to refrain from recognising the new regime. Moreover, it called for support for the Afghans' struggle to get rid of terrorism. The resistance forces added, "NRF will soon make a decision on the future government after consultations with Afghanistan's important political figures and policy experts.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's official position in regards to the Taliban's announcement of their illegitimate regime:



موقف رسمی جبهه مقاومت ملی افغانستان پیرامون اعلان رژیم نامشروع طالبان. pic.twitter.com/dSQiNEOeOc — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 7, 2021

The Taliban takeover

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. While the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet a day earlier which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.