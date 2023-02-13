NATO Bosses Fear UK Military Is 'overstretched' To Head Rapid Reaction Force; Report

NATO officials fear that the United Kingdom is ‘too drained’ to take over leadership of the “rapid-reaction” force in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Daily Mail Online, the NATO bosses believe that Britain will not be able to take leadership this year due to the “exhaustion of its military resources”. A source from UK’s Defence Ministry told the British news outlet, that the western alliance fears that the British military is “too small to fight Russia”.

In late 2023, the United Kingdom is all set to take over the leadership of NATO’s rapid reaction force from Germany. However, the NATO bosses are still wishing Germany to remain the head of the force for one more year. The source told Daily Mail, that London is struggling to provide even the 5,000 soldiers required to comprise the specialist force. “There are serious problems with ammunition shortages and other kits which is partly due to underspending – but also because of the amount of ammo and other ordnance we are supplying to Ukraine. Our forces are also stretched because of the extent to which they are training Ukrainian forces," the British Defence Ministry source told Daily Mail Online. The NATO Reaction Force is a technologically advanced multinational force that the alliance can deploy, whenever needed. In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, the need for the alertness of the specialised forces in the region has become a matter of concern for the western alliance.

UK military in a vulnerable position

According to Daily Mail Online, the British Military is in the most vulnerable position since the Second World War. The current British Army is the smallest that it has been in four centuries. The situation of the Navy is worse as well, the size of the British Navy is currently half of what it was during the Falklands War of 1982. In the midst of all this, earlier this month, it was reported that the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is planning to rule out increasing defence spending. The situation become worse since the UK has been heavily assisting Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Last month the British Prime Minister announced that the UK will be sending 14 challenger tanks to the war-stricken country. The country is also struggling with the “cost of living crisis” as it is nose-diving into a recession.