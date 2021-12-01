NATO Calls On Russia To Be Transparent With Military Activities Amid Tension With Ukraine

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers held a meeting on Tuesday, November 30, in Riga. During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed three issues, including Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. They also discussed actions taken by the Belarus government and NATO's role in arms control.

In the statement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that they are united in preventing Russia from any further aggressive action. He urged Russian authorities to be “transparent, de-escalate and reduce tensions". He warned Russia that any aggressive activity against Ukraine would result in them paying a heavy price. Furthermore, Stoltenberg stated Russia might also face a political and economic crisis.

“We call on Russia to stop escalation on the Ukrainian borders and be transparent on its military activities,” Jens Stoltenberg said as per ANI.

Addressing a press conference, Stoltenberg highlighted the importance of having dialogue, however, he added that Russia has reduced diplomatic ties with NATO. Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to take back its decision of cutting diplomatic relations with NATO and re-engage with them for peace and security.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted that they also discussed Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's government use of vulnerable people, which has put pressure on Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

"We also believe that dialogue is vital. Unfortunately, Russia has decided to cut down its diplomatic ties with NATO. We call on Russia to reverse this decision," said Jens Stoltenberg in the statement.

Moreover, Jens Stoltenberg asserted that they stand together to protect all its allies. During the meeting, Foreign Ministers also discussed arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation. He added that they have reduced the number of nuclear weapons since the end of the Cold War, and promoted arms control agreements.

Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in & around #Ukraine. We stand united in our aim to deter Russia from any further aggressive action. We also addressed #Belarus, arms control & #NATO's next strategic concept. #ForMin pic.twitter.com/zotcF2S84r — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 30, 2021

Speaking at a press briefing, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned allied countries to prepare for the worst as concerns mount on Russia making an attempt to attack Ukraine. Stoltenberg expressed concern about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s northern border and stressed that the history of the Russian invasion could be repeated. Furthermore, he asserted that they would resolve to protect all allies by developing plans, increasing the preparedness and reforming the command structure.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP