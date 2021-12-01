NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned allied countries to prepare for the worst as concerns mount on Russia attempting to invade Ukraine. For months, Russian troops have been flocking to the highly volatile border between the two countries with a recent report numbering them to roughly 90,000. On Saturday, Stoltenberg expressed worry about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s northern border and stressed that the history of the Crimean invasion could be repeated.

Notably, last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had laid bare the possibility of a Russian invasion, citing Ukrainian intelligence services. As regional tensions continue to surge, Stoltenberg cautioned the international community against Moscow’s “unclear intentions.” “There is no certainty, no clarity about exactly what are the Russian intentions, and they may evolve and change,” the NATO chief said. To back his stance, he highlighted the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 and said, “They’ve done it before."

Asked about the decision to activate NATO's crisis response planning system, which helps analyze potential crises and prepare a response to them, he said that allies need to agree on a plan. “Allies agree that we need to have the plans in place to be sure that we are always able to protect all allies against any potential threat, “ the official stated. It is imperative to note that his remarks came after he chaired a meeting of foreign ministers of allied nations to deliberate upon the Ukrainian situation and the threat posed by Russia.

Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in & around #Ukraine. We stand united in our aim to deter Russia from any further aggressive action. We also addressed #Belarus, arms control & #NATO's next strategic concept. #ForMin pic.twitter.com/zotcF2S84r — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 30, 2021

NATO chief warns Russia on invading Ukraine

Recently, Stoltenberg gave a stern warning to Russia, stating that any attempts to invade Ukraine will have 'consequences'. This year, Russia has amassed large and unusual concentrations of forces in the region, including heavy capabilities like tanks, artillery, armoured units, drones, and electronic warfare systems and combat-ready troops, said the NATO chief during his official visit to Latvia. Accusing Moscow of a military build-up that is "unprovoked or unexplained," Stoltenberg stressed that such military concentrations raise regional tensions and risks miscalculations.

