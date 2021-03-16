NATO Chief Asks US And EU To Quickly Repair Alliance To Deal With 'China's Bullying'

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has called for the United States and the European Union (EU) to swiftly amend their alliance in order to deal will the bullying of countries all "over the world" by China. While addressing the EU parliament committees on security and foreign affairs, NATO chief on March 15 (local time) said that the intergovernmental military alliance should work with partners in the Asia-Pacific region if it aims at stopping a “more aggressive: and “threatening” Beijing.

NATO, also known as also called the North Atlantic Alliance is between 30 European and North American countries. The intergovernmental military alliance implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on April 4, 1949. The sole purpose of the organisation is to safeguard the freedom and security of all its members either by political or military means, implying a collective defence among its members.

“The rise of China poses some serious challenges. China is an authoritarian country that doesn't share our values. They will soon have the biggest economy in the world. They already have the second-largest defence budget. They're investing heavily in new modern military capabilities. And I strongly believe that NATO should remain a regional alliance, North America and Europe," the NATO chief said as reported by ANI. READ | French president on vaccine equality and NATO

NATO chief says China ‘undermining the rule of law’

NATO chief Stoltenberg described China’s behaviour on the international front as “undermining the rule of law” and lauded US President Joe Biden’s evident commitment to “rebuilding alliances and strengthening Nato". Speaking on the “rise of China” as well as the shift in the global balance of power that is caused by Beijing, NATO secretary-general since 2014 called it the “threats” and “challenges” budding in the region. Hence, Stoltenberg reiterated that the present situation with Bejing makes it “even more important” for Europe and North America to “stand together in NATO.”

“We've also seen a more aggressive China and China also threatening Taiwan and other countries, bullying countries all over the world. And this behaviour is undermining the rule of law, the international rules-based order, and that's also an argument for NATO Allies standing together and working with partners, including in the Asia Pacific region," he added. READ | NATO chief arrives at EU for talks with leaders

NATO chief also noted that both Europe and the US is ‘not big enough’ but both Brussels and Washington together represent at least 50% of the world’s GDP and at least half of the world’s military market. "So if you're concerned about the rise of China, the military and economic strength of China, that makes it even more important that we stand together, Europe and North America in NATO," Stoltenberg said.