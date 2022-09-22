NATO Chief Asserts Putin's Conscripts Will Require Arms Moscow ‘doesn't Have’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the Russian conscript whom President Vladimir Putin will deploy to join the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will imply the provision of more arms than Moscow will be able to provide. Putin escalated the war in Ukraine after he ordered 300,000 army reserve troops to join the battlefield in Kyiv, all the while threatening the use of weapons of mass destruction against the NATO military alliance of the West.

Putin’s decree stipulates that Russian men will have to enlist for active duty as determined by Moscow's Defense Ministry. Although, the NATO chief on Wednesday reiterated that Russia will be unable to arrange the weapons needed to arm the reservists that Putin plans to mobilize. This would be the first such call-up in Russia since World War II. Reminding the West of Russia's vast nuclear arsenal, Putin stated in a national address that he will use "all means available" to defend territories that Moscow deems "ours."

Speaking about the mobilization that has triggered panic in Russia, NATO chief Stoltenberg said: "Any mobilization will add that to the number of troops and forces they have. That will take time, and they will require equipment. And what we have seen so far is that the Russian troops are ill-equipped."

Panic ensues, Russians try to flee while they can

Confronted with steep troop losses, Putin in a seven-minute pre-televised address announced that he was launching a "partial mobilization" by conscripting all reservists and able-bodied veterans to go to war in Ukraine. This wreaked panic that quickly spread among Russians, and social network sites, as well as flight reservations, surged as Russians tried to flee the country while they can to avoid fighting in Kyiv. Several Russians were turned back from the land border with Georgia, while the state Russian railway company's website crashed due to rampant reservations.

Russian officials took to public platforms to calm the public, saying that Putin's call up will apply to limited men with certain criteria but the disinformation fuelled the panic countrywide. Head of the Duma defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, clarified in the state address that there would be no restrictions on reservists leaving Russia but slammed the exodus saying that men must fight instead of “travelling to resorts in Turkey.” He also advised that Russians must instead head to the resorts in Crimea or (Russia’s southern) Krasnodar region.