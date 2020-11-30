NATO chief invites Joe Biden for Brussels summit 'early next year'

Jens Stoltenberg, the chief of NATO, on November 30, invited US president-elect Joe Biden to a summit in Brussels "early next year" after he takes office. Speaking ahead of ministerial talks, Stoltenberg said that the dates of the summit have not been decided as yet, but he ascertained that the summit would take place shortly the US undergoes a political transition. Although the military alliance is led by America, the Secretary-General said that the summit would be attended by all NATO leaders.

Earlier today, the American President-elect made headlines after reports emerged that he had suffered a "hairline fractures" in his right foot and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks. His physician has said after the democratic leader slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog. "Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Sunday.

"Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the midfoot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” said O'Connor, Director (Executive Medicine) in GW Medical Faculty Associates, on Biden’s imaging results.

Oldest person to be sworn in

Biden would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 next. At 78, he would be the oldest person to be sworn in as the US president. Biden’s last health record was released in December 2019 by Dr O'Connor, an associate professor of Medicine at George Washington University.

The physician said, “Biden is ‘healthy, vigorous’ and ‘fit’ to be the president. Biden does not use tobacco or drink alcohol and exercises five days a week. He is taking blood thinners and medication for acid reflux, cholesterol, and seasonal allergies, said the report. “Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. He continues to receive close dermatologic surveillance,” it said. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

