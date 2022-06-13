NATO Chief Says Alliance To Discuss Turkey's Concerns On Finland & Sweden's Membership Bid

Turkey’s security concerns of terrorism and weapons supply in opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications are “legitimate,” and the Alliance is looking to address them “swiftly and move forward” with the two allies’ application, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

During a visit to Sweden, Stoltenberg said that NATO will have to address the security concerns of all allies. He added that Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO would boost transatlantic security. It would also enable closer Nordic and closer Baltic defence cooperation, and strengthen the Alliance’s presence in the High North.

NATO chief holding 'close dialogue' with officials from all three countries

Turkey has raised some concerns, including its fight against PKK, a Kurdish terrorist organisation, also proscribed so by NATO Allies, the EU and Sweden. “I remain in close contact with you, Magdalena, and your colleagues, as well as with Finland, and our ally Turkey about the way ahead,” the NATO chief said. He iterated that he will maintain close dialogue with officials from all three countries, in order to address the Turkish concerns swiftly and move forward on Swedish and Finnish accession to the Alliance. The Swedish government also demonstrated readiness to address Ankara’s concerns, as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership.

“Sweden has already started to change its counterterrorism legislation, and that Sweden will ensure that their legal framework for arms exports will reflect their future status as a NATO member, with new commitments to allies,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the conference.

The NATO head stated that Sweden and Finland are both making “clear assurances and commitments” to Ankara’s security. “NATO remains vigilant. And we have increased our presence in the region, including with more exercises,” he informed, condemning Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

His remarks came as BALTOPS - NATO’s largest exercise in the Baltic Sea - is underway. It is being hosted by Sweden, marking the 500th anniversary of the Swedish Navy. At least 7,000 armed forces from 14 NATO Allies, as well as Sweden and Finland are training together. The two countries are participating in NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defence exercise across the Baltic region and Poland.