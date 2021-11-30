NATO Chief Says Bloc Has Implemented 'biggest' Reinforcements To Its Forces Since Cold War

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the bloc has been monitoring, and taking steps towards the largest expansion of its collective defence system since the end of the cold war. During a joint press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits on Monday, the NATO chief said that especially over the last years, the bloc has “actually implemented” the biggest reinforcements including four battlegroups in the three Baltic nations and Poland.

Additional NATO reinforcements also include the enhanced naval presence, constant air policing and even higher readiness of the forces. Stoltenberg said that the Response Force has grown three times to 40,000. He also informed that these thousands of troops can be deployed on short notice “if needed”.

While elaborating on the effectiveness of the forces, the NATO chief added that the troops have more exercises and “closer cooperation between NATO allies on how to deter and defend against any potential threats, against all Allies, but especially in the eastern part of the Alliance, including the Baltic region.”

NATO chief said, “And over the last years, we have actually implemented the largest and the biggest reinforcements of our collective defence since the end of the cold war, with the four battlegroups in the three Baltic countries and Poland, with more naval presence, continued air policing, and also higher readiness of forces.”

“We have tripled the size of the NATO Response Force to over 40,000 troops, that can be deployed on short notice, if needed,” he added.

Met President Egils Levits @valstsgriba to address current security challenges as #Latvia hosts #NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. We discussed the border situation w/ Belarus & the Russian build-up in & around #Ukraine. Russia must be transparent, reduce tensions & de-escalate. pic.twitter.com/whDPlB4ry1 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 29, 2021

‘An attack against one Ally is an attack on all Allies’

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Stoltenberg, accompanied by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks and Canadian Foreign Minster Melanie Joly, visited the NATO’s Canadian-led multinational battlegroup at Camp Adazi. The NATO chief even thanked the troops and stressed alongside 10 allies, Latvian forces serve “to deter aggression and preserve peace” in the region. He added that these forces “send a clear message: an attack against one Ally is an attack on all Allies... they show the continuing strength of the transatlantic bond.”

(IMAGE: AP)

