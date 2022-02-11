NATO Chief Says Russian Troop Build-up In Belarus 'dangerous Moment' For European Security

Amid the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over the European Security, calling it a "dangerous moment." He warned that as the number of Russian troops is growing, the "warning time" for the possible attack is reducing. He underscored that NATO is prepared for the worst, however, they are trying to find a political solution.

"This is a dangerous moment for European security. The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Speaking on Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that he has sent the letter to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to continue the dialogue in a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia Council. The Secretary-General emphasised that NATO will not compromise on core principles, which is the right of each nation to choose its own path and NATO’s ability to protect all allies. Addressing Russia's troops build-up near the Ukraine border, Jens Stoltenberg lauded the leading role that the UK is playing both diplomatically and militarily.

Jens Stoltenberg welcomes UK PM's contact with Russian President

Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Britain's offer of sending more troops, ships and planes to NATO. He also welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow. The Secretary-General also made the announcement regarding next week’s meeting of NATO Defence Ministers to further strengthen allied security. Stoltenberg stressed that NATO is closely monitoring Russia’s deployment in Belarus, which he insisted has been the biggest since the end of the Cold War.

Boris Johnson calls it 'the most dangerous moment'

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the Ukraine crisis has entered "the most dangerous moment." Speaking to reporters in Brussels, the UK PM Boris Johnson said that their intelligence "remains grim" and added that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made any decision regarding the invasion. Johnson's statement came on his visit to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters as Russian troops' military build-up continues near the Ukraine border, The Guardian reported. The West has fears that Moscow was planning an attack on Kyiv as the buildup of over 100,000 troops is presently near Ukraine-Russia. Moscow has said that they have no plans to invade Ukraine.

Image: AP