NATO Chief Sees 'positive Sign' In Moscow's Willingness To Hold NATO-Russia Council Talks

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the willingness of Russia to hold the NATO-Russia Council meeting. Stoltenberg called it a “positive signal” and added that any meaningful dialogue must address the concerns of NATO about Russia’s actions. Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks during the joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishyna on January 10.

Jens Stoltenberg asserted that NATO would never compromise on the right for every European nation to choose their own path, including the security arrangement. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed his willingness to engage "in good faith” and to address “substance” and listen to Russia’s concerns. The remarks of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg comes ahead of the NATO-Russia Council meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12 January.

"We have stated very clearly that we will never compromise on the right for every nation in Europe to choose its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be a part of. And therefore, it is fundamental that that principle is not violated in any way," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Timely meeting of the #NATO-#Ukraine Commission with Deputy PM @StefanishynaO at the start of an important week for European security. Allies expressed strong political & practical support for our close partner Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mQc4TiN3kk — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 10, 2022

NATO Secretary-General reiterates support to Ukraine

Stoltenberg highlighted that they will focus on security issues of Europe and transparency related to military activities and also listen to concerns raised by Russia. The NATO chief reiterated his support to Ukraine and added that they will continue to provide political support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He also offered practical support to Ukraine with trust funds and help to modernize Ukraine's armed forces. The NATO Secretary-General expressed that he always encourages allies to ramp up their efforts in supporting Ukraine within the NATO framework.

Addressing a press conference on January 7 in Brussels after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Stoltenberg informed that the allies addressed "unprovoked and unjustified military build-up" of the Russian side in and around Ukraine. He further said that despite the calls of the international community, Russia has not initiated steps to de-escalate and added that Moscow military build-up continues. He asserted that the dialogue must be based on the "core principles of European security. and must be held in consultations with Ukraine.