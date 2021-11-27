NATO Chief Warns Russia Of 'consequences' If Attempt Made To Invade Ukraine

Amid border tensions between Moscow and Kyiv over troop concentration, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday gave a stern warning to Russia, stating that any attempts to invade Ukraine "will have consequences" . This year, Russia has amassed large and unusual concentrations of forces in the region, including heavy capabilities like tanks, artillery, armoured units, drones, and electronic warfare systems and combat-ready troops, said the NATO chief during his official visit to Latvia. Accusing Moscow of a military build-up that is "unprovoked or unexplained," Stoltenberg stressed that such military concentrations raise regional tensions and risks miscalculations.

"If Russia uses force against Ukraine that will have costs, that would have consequences," Stoltenberg said, ahead of a meeting of the 30-nation military organization's foreign ministers

About Russian 90,000 troops have been stationed on the highly volatile border with its former Soviet neighbour. Russia must show transparency, reduce tensions and de-escalate, the NATO chief suggested, warning that the alliance keeps its "defence and deterrence strong", while remaining open for dialogue. There is 'no certainty' about the intentions of Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned, echoing United States secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's concerns about Russia's destabilising activities. “We are not quite sure what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is up to," Austin had said during the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.

Dialogue 'more important than ever'

"We regret that Russia has cut off diplomatic ties with NATO because, in times like this, dialogue is more important than ever," Stoltenberg stated during his press conference in Latvia, adding that NATO will hold a dialogue with Georgia and Ukraine. "NATO supports them, both politically and practically," he reiterated. NATO accused Russia of deploying advanced new weaponry systems, as well as conducting 'a reckless anti-satellite missile test', which, it said, put the International Space Station at risk.

Russia’s 41st army has been stationed in Yelnya, a town 260 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. Moreover, recent satellite imagery reveals increased military activity from Russia's 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, according to a defense ministry’s statement. The Kremlin blamed the United States’ joint military exercises in the Black Sea behind Russia’s provocation. “What we see is a significant, large Russian military build-up. We see an unusual concentration of troops. And we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg had earlier said at a conference, last week.