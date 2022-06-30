NATO Claims China's 'ambitions & Coercive Policies' Pose Threat To Rules-based World Order

In a significant development, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday alleged that "China's ambitions and coercive policies," pose a threat to rules-based international order. This was stated in the alliance's blueprint for its future strategy, published after the opening day of the Madrid summit on Wednesday, June 29. The People's Republic of China (PRC) employs a broad range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up," NATO said in a statement.

It further claimed that allies are the target of destructive hybrid and cyber operations from China, as well as its hostile rhetoric and disinformation campaigns, which jeopardise the alliance's security. The intergovernmental military alliance also accused China of attempting to monopolise vital industries, supply lines, and crucial infrastructure. "It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence. It also strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains," NATO claimed.

NATO says it remains open to constructive engagement with China

Furthermore, NATO leaders asserted that the alliance's ideals and interests are at odds with the growing strategic partnership between China and the Russian Federation as well as their mutually reinforcing initiatives to undermine the rules-based international order. "We remain open to constructive engagement with China, including to build reciprocal transparency, with a view to safeguarding the Alliance’s security interests. We will work together responsibly, as allies, to address the systemic challenges posed by China to Euro-Atlantic security and ensure NATO’s enduring ability to guarantee the defence and security of allies," the statement further read.

World leaders slam China for undermining rules-based international order

Meanwhile, several leaders also slammed China for undermining the rules-based international order. "If China’s challenging it in one way or another, we will stand up to that," Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, remarked. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that growing ties between China and Russia pose a threat to all democracies across the world. "Just as Russia seeks to recreate a Russian or Soviet empire, the Chinese government is seeking friends, whether it be … through economic support to build up alliances to undermine what has historically been the western alliance in places like the Indo-Pacific," he told at the summit, The Guardian reported.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned of a "more aggressive China" while calling for greater diplomatic engagement during her maiden speech to a NATO summit. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered the cornerstone of the rules-based order. It should be mentioned here that Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea were invited to the Madrid summit to add a larger focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

