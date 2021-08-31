'NATO Committed To Fight Terrorism', Says Secy Gen As US Finishes Pullout From Afghanistan

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with Foreign Ministers of the G7 (Group of 7) countries wherein he discussed the situation unfolding in Afghanistan and vowed to continue fighting terrorism. On Tuesday, the Taliban insurgents triumphantly marched at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport after the last US paratrooper left the war-ravaged territory, ending a 20-year long war. Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said that it was essential to preserve the counterterrorism gains made in Afghanistan.

“NATO’s mission was always to make sure that Afghanistan was not a safe haven for international terrorists. Al Qaeda has been degraded and there has not been a terrorist attack on NATO allies organized from Afghanistan since 9/11,” the NATO chief said at the conference.

It is imperative to note that US and NATO troops invaded Afghanistan a month after the 9/11 attacks. The invasion also marked the first time when the intergovernmental military alliance expanded its operation past Europe. Earlier this month, US President Biden also clarified that America’s primary aim in Afghanistan was to prevent another terrorist attack on American soil and that has been successfully achieved. Meanwhile, Stoltenberg acknowledged that the terrorist threat could re-emerge and asserted that the Taliban must be “held to account on their commitments on terrorism” adding that Allies must be prepared to continue to combat terrorist groups.

Thank you @SecBlinken for convening today’s #Afghanistan virtual Ministerial. We stand united: those Afghans who have worked with us and are at risk must be given safe passage. #NATO remains committed to fighting terrorism with resolve and in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/Fyey2knj8j — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 30, 2021

'Historic evacuations under extreme duress'

Terming America’s airlift ops as “historic”, the Secretary-General thanked allies for their support. Apart from the G7, the meet was also attended by leaders from Turkey, Qatar and the European Union, all of whom served as important transit locations for the fleeing Afghans. “Evacuation of over 100,000 people from Afghanistan was a historic operation executed under extreme duress,” he said.

Over 85 Talibs killed

As the resistance force continues to fight fiercely in the Panjshir valley and nearby areas, reports suggested that over 85 terrorists have been killed while seven others have been captured. In the battle in the Pul-e-Hesar district of Andarab, the resistance forces forced the terrorist group to retreat from several parts of the district, leaving behind dozens of their vehicles, arms and ammunition.

Image: AP