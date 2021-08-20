NATO Demands 'safe & Orderly Departure' Of Affiliated Nationals From Afghanistan

In a key development, the Foreign Ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the status-quo in Afghanistan. In the joint statement released after the conclusion of the meeting, the Foreign Ministers underlined that henceforth, they suspend all support to the Afghan authorities.

"Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities; uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered humanitarian access and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists", the Defence Ministers added in the joint statement.

'Safe evacuation, the priority': NATO

In the joint statement, the Ministers also outlined that the 'immediate task' for them is to fulfil their commitment to the safe evacuation of their citizens, partner country nationals and at-risk Afghans. "We call on those in positions of authority in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate their safe and orderly departure, including through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul," the statement read, adding that as long as evacuation operations continue, the Ministers will maintain their close operational coordination through Allied military means.

NATO highlighted in the joint statement that just like the people of other countries, the people of Afghanistan also deserve to live in safety, security, dignity and to build on the important political, economic and social achievements they have made over the last twenty years of its presence. Having said that, it called on parties to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and 'representative government', including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups.

Taliban takeover

With the announcement of the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghanistan taking over cities one after the other. In the past week, the military group took over key provinces like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Thereafter, it approached the Ashraf Ghani-led government, which to avoid further bloodshed, surrendered in front of the military group. The discussions for 'peaceful transfer' began in the presidential palace and the points are still being worked upon.

As per sources, no announcement in relation to the formation of the government of the Taliban will be made before August 31. It is the same date the Joe Biden-led United States government is supposed to finally, formally and completely withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.

Image: AP