NATO Envoys Discuss Afghanistan Situation As Taliban Tightens Grip In War-torn Country

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) envoys on Friday met in Brussels to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan, amid the relentless growth of the Taliban there. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and 30 national ambassadors took part in the meeting, an official said.

“NATO is monitoring the security situation very closely. We continue to coordinate with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community,” the official said, reported AP.

In 2003, NATA took charge of the security efforts in Afghanistan with an aim to help the government and remove the possible rear-base for terrorist groups.

The United States-led military alliance cooled down combat operations in 2014 and focused on training Afghan armed forces. The Afghanistan forces outnumber the Taliban by four to one ratio. However, they are unable to stop the recent offensive.

The Taliban has been re-energised by US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US forces and wind up the NATO training camp in Afghanistan. The majority of the NATO troops have already left, while the remaining are to pull out by August 31.

NATO continues to have a 'diplomatic presence'' in Kabul. As the security of our personnel is paramount, we will not go into any operational details," an official told AP.

Taliban increases footprint in Afghanistan

Taliban has increased its base on the war-stricken nation, with the insurgent group already capturing provincial capitals like Qalat, Feruz Koh, Terenkot, Pul-e Naw, Qala-e Naw, and Lashkar Gah after capturing Herat and Kandhar cities. With this, the Taliban has authority over 18 provincial capitals.

As the Taliban is sweeping across the country, the UK and the UK have announced that will send their troops to evacuate diplomatic personnel. Britain said that it would send 600 soldiers to assist its citizens and local translators to get out.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said that Australia is working swiftly with the US to evacuate Afghans who assisted Australian troops and diplomats. He said that Australia has resettled 400 Afghans and their families who could have been targeted by the insurgent group.

