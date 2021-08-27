NATO General Secretary Condemns Bombing At Kabul Airport; Urges For Focus On Evacuation

Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, sympathised with the victims of the Kabul twin blast and urged for focus on quick evacuation resolutions. The explosion and gunfire at the Kabul airport claimed the life of 13 and additionally wounded 52. The first blast took place at Abbey Gate which is primarily used for US evacuations. The second blast was reported at the Baron Hotel which is primarily reserved for the western military.

NATO general secretary on the attack

Jens Stoltenberg said that he strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport. While issuing a statement, he said, "My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible."

This attack comes just a couple of days after Stoltenberg held a discussion on Afghanistan with G7 leaders and insisted that terrorist groups should not be allowed to operate freely from Afghanistan.

The US issues advisory: Pentagon spokesperson talks

The US state department had issued a new advisory after the blasts, stating,

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

John Kirby also took to Twitter, stating,

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

Measures listed by the advisory

Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds.

Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

