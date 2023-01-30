NATO Head Claims China 'poses Challenge' To The Interests Of The Alliance; Know More

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Monday that China “poses a challenge” to the security and interests of the alliance. According to Sputnik, the bold remarks by the NATO head came on Monday, he went on to assert that Beijing does not believe in the democratic values of the alliance. Stoltenberg talked about the growing challenge from China during a Q&A session at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Studies, which is located in Seoul.

“We do not regard China as an adversary, we believe that we should engage with China on issues like arms control, climate change and other issues. But, at the same time, we are very clear that China poses a challenge to our values, our interests and our security. There are many reasons for that, partly because China does not share our values," the NATO chief asserted on Monday. Stoltenberg then went on to assert that the Chinese administration does not believe in democracy and freedom of speech in regard to Beijing’s response to the plight of minorities. The NATO head also expressed his discontent over the growing Chinese military assertiveness in the indo-pacific region.

China knocking on the doors of NATO territories with long-range missiles

According to Sputnik, during the Q&A session at CHEY University, Stoltenberg also expressed his worries about China increasing its investment in acquiring heavy military capabilities and long-range missiles. The NATO head even touched upon the threat China possessed for the Korean peninsula.

"China is also a challenge because we see that China is investing heavily in new modern military capabilities, including long-range missiles that can reach all NATO territory, of course also this region (Korean Peninsula),” Stoltenberg exclaimed. Stoltenberg’s remarks are similar to those made in the June 2022, NATO strategic concept.

According to Sputnik, NATO stated that Beijing’s "stated ambitions and coercive policies, challenge" NATO’s interests and values. The concept was released last year at an alliance summit in Madrid. The NATO chief’s visit to South Korea is intended to strengthen the alliance’s ties with Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. China’s growing assertiveness in Taiwan and in the Indo-Pacific regions has become a matter of concern for several western actors.