NATO Head: Spain Offering Crucial Support To Ukraine, Security Across Euro-Atlantic Region

Secretary-General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg on Monday attended the ceremonial event commemorating the 40th anniversary of Spain’s accession to the military alliance. In the presence of His Majesty King Felipe VI, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, along with former NATO Secretaries-General, and former Spanish Prime Ministers, the event took place in Madrid's Teatro Real. According to a statement, Stoltenberg said, “It is really an honour and pleasure to be here today with you to celebrate 40 years of Spain within the NATO Alliance”. It is to note that Spain joined NATO as the 16th member in 1982.

Honoured to mark 40 years of #Spain's membership in #NATO with HM King Felipe & PM @sanchezcastejon. You are providing great contributions to our shared security & the transatlantic bond. I look forward to continuing the adaptation of our Alliance at the #NATOSummit in #Madrid. pic.twitter.com/AFW66PDN4E — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 30, 2022

In addition to this, Stoltenberg underlined that Spain has remained together with its NATO allies in safeguarding security across the Euro-Atlantic region over the past four decades. He complimented Spain's contributions to NATO, particularly its significant participation in NATO missions and operations, and praised Prime Minister Sánchez and His Majesty King Felipe for their personal leadership and devotion to the alliance.

Spain is presently offering crucial support for war-torn Ukraine: NATO Chief

According to the NATO Secretary-General, Spain is presently offering crucial support for war-torn Ukraine "with security assistance and humanitarian aid", in order to defend Ukraine's right to self-defence guaranteed in the UN Charter. Following Russia's "brutal and unprovoked" assault on Ukraine, he warned that autocratic governments were attempting to "undermine" the international rules-based system.

Stoltenberg also said that the NATO Summit in Madrid at the end of June would be an important chance to reiterate their commitment to NATO's ideals and the fundamental necessity of Europe and North America working together in NATO. According to him, NATO would "reset our deterrence and defence for a more dangerous world," and would "deepen our cooperation with like-minded countries and organisations”, as per a statement from NATO.

Apart from this, Stoltenberg asserted at the gala in Madrid that he has been looking forward to hosting Sweden and Finland at the summit organised by Spain's capital on June 29-30. Stoltenberg stated, “At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the next decade. We will also be joined by Finland and Sweden, who have just made historic applications to join our alliance. The Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values,” Associated Press reported.

On Monday, NATO chief Stoltenberg further declared that the military alliance aspires to strengthen its defence capabilities not only on the Eastern flank but over its whole area. He made the comment during the ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's NATO membership.

(Image: AP)