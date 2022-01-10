NATO Hopes For Fruitful Talks With Russia On Tensions Near Ukraine; Pledges To 'listen'

Expressing hopes for fruitful talks with Russia over tensions near the Ukrainian border, North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has vowed “to listen to Russia’s views and concerns” of its security. However, the NATO chief also threatened further sanctions, while stressing that the danger of the entire conflict was 'very real'.

Ahead of Russia’s scheduled meetings with the US, NATO and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) this week over Moscow’s security proposals, Stoltenberg expressed hope that the discussions can be fruitful and a peaceful solution can be achieved amid the ongoing standoff. NATO chief told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, “We are pleased that the Russians are willing to meet us in the NATO-Russia Council next week, and we will enter those meetings with a real desire to bring about a political solution and prevent military conflict in Ukraine.”

“We will listen to Russia's views and concerns. But we can not compromise on basic principles, including the principle that all European countries are free to choose their own path. Of course, this also applies to Ukraine”, he added, according to the broadcaster.

Stoltenberg even argued that it was a 'positive sign' that Russia is willing to sit and meet with the NATO nations as the West continues to raise concerns over Moscow’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border. NATO secretary-general said, “I don't think all problems will be solved at the NATO-Russia meeting next week. But hopefully, it can start a process, where we can also address topics such as armaments control.”

According to Stoltenberg, the military build-up on the Russian side is a “very threatening rhetoric” and warned of military consequences and Moscow’s “willingness to use military force”. It is to note that the NATO chief even called for the alliance to be prepared for talks to falter and also for “new military attacks from Russia”. He stressed that the danger of the conflict is “real”. He reiterated NATO’s perceived obligation to help Ukraine which is not a member of the alliance. Stoltenberg said, “We are sending a clear message to Russia: It will have major economic consequences for them if they step in”.

According to him, mutual agreements between Russia and NATO are not impossible. NATO chief told the broadcaster, “When I joined NATO in 2014, the dialogue with Russia had stopped completely. Then we got it running again, and that was important. Because I believe in dialogue with Russia. Norway has shown that it is possible to talk to the Russians, through cooperation in the north over many decades. It is possible to make agreements and get things done together.”

Russia’s talks on security proposals

It is to note that talks over Moscow’s security proposals amid tensions brewing near its border with Ukraine, will be held in three formats. On 10 January, Russia and US will meet in Geneva, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on 12 January and Russia-OSCE discussion on 13 January. These talks follow the publication of two draft agreements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17, 2021, which included security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO. In the published drafts, as per Sputnik, Russia has suggested that the United States should commit to not setting up military bases in ex-Soviet republics that are not NATO members and prevent the further eastward expansion of the alliance.

(Image: AP)