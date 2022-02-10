'NATO Mulls Deploying Battle Groups In Romania Near Black Sea,' Says Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Thursday that the alliance is mulling deploying battle groups in Romania near the Black Sea. "We are also considering whether we should make a more long-term shift in our alliance's eastern posture. Battle groups exist today in the Baltic countries and Poland," the NATO chief said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sputnik reported. Stoltenberg further stated that the United Kingdom is leading the battle group in Estonia, but it is also expanding its presence in Poland.

"We are now considering having comparable fighting groups, for instance, in Romania's Black Sea region," Stoltenberg stated. According to him, NATO defence ministers will meet on February 16-17 to discuss the strengthening of the alliance and deployment of additional battle groups in the southeastern part of Europe. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg also stated that he had written a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, encouraging him to continue discussions in the Russia-NATO Council in order to find a diplomatic solution.

Moscow expects US, NATO to consider Russia's security concerns: Putin

This development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier in the day in a speech commemorating Diplomat's Day, said that that Moscow expects NATO and the US to consider Russia's security concerns. Putin stated that continued efforts are required to ensure that the United States and NATO offer broad legal guarantees of Russia's security. Moscow is also concerned about NATO's planned military drills in the Arctic scheduled to be held in the month of March. Russia fears that such development will heighten tensions and raise the likelihood of incidents. These drills are anticipated to bring together 35,000 troops from 28 countries, as per Sputnik.

NATO's military drills in the Arctic will increase tensions: Official

"Holding such a large-scale NATO exercise in the Arctic in the absence of a multilateral military discussion will escalate tensions, increase the dangers of probable miscalculations and misinterpretation of objectives, unplanned events, and inadvertent escalation," Nikolay Korchunov, a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik. He further stated that Russia intends to resume discussions with the chiefs of general staff of the Arctic Council members. Meanwhile, President Putin has also accused the United States and NATO of neglecting Russia's "primary concerns" about NATO's expansion near Ukraine's border.

Image: AP