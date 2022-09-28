NATO Report Reveals Narcotics Trafficking, Terrorism Nexus Between Pakistan Army & Taliban

A NATO report has revealed the involvement of the Pakistan Army and the Taliban in an "unholy" nexus of the narco trade. The report by the Defence Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) focuses on the growth of the narcotics industry stemming from Kabul as well as Islamabad and the nexus that has formed between narcotics trafficking and terrorism. According to a 2022 report titled "Narco-Insecurity, Inc.”, the convergence of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the narco-trade was made possible with the help of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's military spy agency.

The report states that ISI launched several covert operations in alliance with sympathetic jihadist groups, all of whom relied heavily on trafficking narcotics to fund their terrorist operations, reported South Asia Press.

Illegal narco-trade funds insurgency

According to the report, the illegal narcotics trade is one of the main financial sources of the insurgency groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Moreover, it feeds narco-terror on a global scale. The Pakistan-Afghanistan heroin networks, drug lords and their nexus with the Taliban and Pakistan’s military present a principal obstacle to state-building, security, and democratic governance in Afghanistan and the region.

Islamabad’s role in drug proliferation is validated by a number of arrests of Pakistan’s nationals in various countries on the charges of drug trafficking. Furthermore, Pakistan has reportedly established smuggling networks over the last few years in India, especially within the Kashmir valley. This network ensures a steady supply of narcotics and weapons, reported South Asia Press.

Moreover, Taliban have used narcotics as their main source of revenue for a long period. After hijacking Afghanistan last year, the terror group has acquired control over the opium cultivation in the nation, reported South Asia Press.

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s reliance on the narco-trade

According to a November 2021 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Afghanistan accounted for about 85% of global opium production in 2020 and supplied approximately 80% to the world's opium consumers. The total sum of opiates (Morphine, Opium, and Heroin) was 9% of Afghanistan’s 14% GDP in 2020.

According to the South Asia Press, Cannabis and Methamphetamine are two other major drugs which have seen an expansion in production in Afghanistan in recent years.

Pakistan shares 2,400 kilometres of a largely porous border with Afghanistan. The border has served as a transit corridor for drug traffickers. According to the report, much quantity of the narcotics transit from Pakistan before they reach the international markets. The Meth and Opiates are trafficked from Afghanistan to the Torkham border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the county, from where they are transited to Lahore and Faisalabad, and reassembled into huge consignments, reported South Asia Press.