NATO Secy Gen Blames Afghan Leaders For Fall Of Kabul; Focus On Personnels' Safe Departure

Secretary-General of the NATO Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday stated that the North Atlantic Alliance was amazed by the swift insurgency of the Taliban in capturing the country while blaming Afghan leaders for the 'fall of Kabul.'

"The situation is extremely serious and unpredictable. Kabul has fallen, and the Taliban have taken control of most of the country. I am deeply saddened by what I see unfolding in Afghanistan," Stoltenberg said as the North Atlantic Council met to discuss Afghanistan.

'If we see terrorists trying to re-establish, we are vigilant to attack them remotely'

Censuring the Taliban as a global threat, the NATO Secretary-General said that international terrorism is a threat as the Taliban return to power adding that the alliance will be vigilant and at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. "We expect the Taliban to live up to their commitments If we see terrorist groups trying to re-establish themselves, we are vigilant to attack them remotely," Secretary-General, Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secy-Gen blame Afgan leadership for tragedy in Afghanistan

Blaming the failure of the Afghan government and its leadership to stand against the terrorist insurgency, Stoltenberg lamented, "Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted. This failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

Hitting out at the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government for being international isolated, Stoltenberg stated, "A government that does not respect the fundamental rights of all Afghans and reinstates the reign of fear, risks international isolation."

NATO now focusing on safe departure of personnel, Afghan colleagues

Speaking about NATO’s next step in the crisis, Stoltenberg said that the alliance now focuses to ensure the safe departure of personnel from Allied and partner countries, and of the Afghans who have helped the alliance.

"NATO has been working round the clock to maintain operations at Kabul international airport. Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have remained to provide key functions under very challenging circumstances. Including air traffic control, fuel, and communications. Our focus is to ensure their safe departure," the Nato Secretary-General said adding that the alliance will remain committed to completing evacuations including Afghan colleagues.

Stoltenberg seek International help for peaceful Afghanistan

Lauding the efforts of NATO in boosting community-building across Afghanistan and the globe, Stoltenberg stated that due to the alliance's military presence and the support of the international community, a new generation of men and women have grown up in a new Afghanistan who are able to get an education, take part in the political process, run their own businesses while enjoying a vibrant media scene. "Today’s Afghanistan is very different to the Afghanistan of 2001. So those gains cannot be easily reversed," Stoltenberg said urging international help in supporting a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

(Image Credits: AP)