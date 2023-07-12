NATO's Operation Reassurance Set To Receive USD 2 Billion From Canada, What Is It?

Over the next three years, Canada will be providing C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding to support NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe, the Canadian government said on Monday.

"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Leaders’ Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.

As part of NATO's Operation Reassurance, Canada has currently stationed approximately 1,100 troops in the Baltics to safeguard the alliance's eastern flank against potential Russian aggression. This deployment represents Canada's largest military presence beyond its own borders.

Since its inception in 2014, Operation Reassurance has facilitated the deployment of Canadian soldiers in Central Europe as well as the Baltic states.

What is Operation Reassurance?

Operation Reassurance is a NATO initiative launched in 2014 in response to the evolving security situation in Eastern Europe. Its primary objective is to reinforce the collective defense and deterrence measures of NATO allies in the face of potential threats and challenges, particularly from Russia.

Canada has played a significant role in Operation Reassurance, demonstrating its commitment to NATO's principles and the security of its Eastern European allies. Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel have been deployed to Central Europe and the Baltic states as part of this operation.

Operation Reassurance represents the Canadian Armed Forces' most significant international undertaking, playing a crucial role in the largest reinforcement of collective defense within the Alliance in recent times.

Military depolyments by Canada under Op Reassurance

The Canadian Armed Forces' various task forces under this operation incude a Maritime Task Force that contributes ships to the Standing NATO Maritime Groups, an Air Task Force providing logistical support from Prestwick, and a Land Task Force that includes the enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia, where Canada holds the position of Framework nation.

Over the course of 18 deployments, a total of 11 different ships have been deployed as part of this operation.

From April 16 to July 31, 2022, the CAF played a crucial role in assisting the Polish Territorial Defence Force in managing the influx of refugees seeking refuge from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Between May 2014 and August 2017, over 1,000 soldiers were deployed in eight rotations to Europe as part of the Land Task Force - Poland. Stationed at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, these troops actively participated in exercises alongside allies and partner nations.

Furthermore, the CAF has deployed an air task force to three different countries. These deployments include Romania in 2014 and from 2017 to 2021, Iceland in 2017, and Lithuania in 2014.